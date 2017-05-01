Analysts Anticipate Tech Data Corp (TECD) to Post $1.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tech Data Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.55. Tech Data Corp posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tech Data Corp.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Tech Data Corp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tech Data Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Tech Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

In other Tech Data Corp news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $312,395.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph B. Trepani sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $333,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,364. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech Data Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,163,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,217,000 after buying an additional 143,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tech Data Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,868,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,308,000 after buying an additional 109,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tech Data Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,514,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tech Data Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,749,000.

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 407,774 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.90. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $96.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07.

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

