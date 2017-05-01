Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity Holding Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Paylocity Holding Corp reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity Holding Corp.

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Paylocity Holding Corp had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-anticipate-paylocity-holding-corp-pcty-will-announce-earnings-of-0-12-per-share.html.

In other news, insider Steven R. Beauchamp sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,570,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Haske sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $184,103.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,380,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,276,781.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,516 shares of company stock worth $6,251,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Corp by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 208,169 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,651,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp during the third quarter worth about $9,829,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp during the third quarter worth about $4,100,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Corp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) traded up 1.55% on Monday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 205,877 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06 billion.

Paylocity Holding Corp Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.