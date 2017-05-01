Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity Holding Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Paylocity Holding Corp reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity Holding Corp.
Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Paylocity Holding Corp had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.
In other news, insider Steven R. Beauchamp sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,570,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Haske sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $184,103.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,380,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,276,781.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,516 shares of company stock worth $6,251,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Corp by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 208,169 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,651,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp during the third quarter worth about $9,829,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp during the third quarter worth about $4,100,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Corp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) traded up 1.55% on Monday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 205,877 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06 billion.
Paylocity Holding Corp Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.