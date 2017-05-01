Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hormel Foods Corp also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods Corp.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods Corp had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods Corp’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Hormel Foods Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price target on Hormel Foods Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) traded down 0.470% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.915. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,876 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.161 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Hormel Foods Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

In other Hormel Foods Corp news, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,992.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $399,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp by 19.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,828,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,197,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp by 48.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) to Announce $0.40 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-anticipate-hormel-foods-corp-hrl-to-announce-0-40-eps.html.

About Hormel Foods Corp

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.