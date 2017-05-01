Analysts Anticipate Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) to Post $0.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Teresa Wynn Roseborough acquired 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $49,968.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $286,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,839,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,277,723,000 after buying an additional 8,835,456 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $160,429,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,724,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,464,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,096,000 after buying an additional 2,147,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 2,242,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

