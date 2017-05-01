Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.62. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.12.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded down 0.783% during trading on Friday, reaching $56.365. 1,579,845 shares of the company were exchanged. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $63.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.072 and a beta of 0.88.

WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) to Announce $1.39 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-anticipate-harley-davidson-inc-hog-to-announce-1-39-eps.html.

In related news, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $51,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $172,451.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 402,811 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $4,591,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,745,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,909,000 after buying an additional 127,052 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.