Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business earned $39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 405.28% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc set a $14.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) traded up 1.43% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,325 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.81 billion. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

