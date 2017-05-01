Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc (GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Payments.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $48,018.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,894.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,752 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,028,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,659,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,247,000 after buying an additional 77,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,329,000 after buying an additional 181,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,959,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,772,000 after buying an additional 324,884 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,164,000 after buying an additional 447,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,825,000 after buying an additional 166,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded down 0.02% during trading on Monday, reaching $81.74. 503,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global Payments has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

