Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Glaukos Corp posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glaukos Corp.

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Glaukos Corp had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Glaukos Corp from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glaukos Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Glaukos Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 331,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 382,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $17,340,447.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corp during the first quarter worth $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Glaukos Corp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corp during the third quarter worth $313,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corp during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corp during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-anticipate-glaukos-corp-gkos-will-announce-earnings-of-0-02-per-share.html.

About Glaukos Corp

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device. The iStent is a micro-bypass stent inserted through the small corneal incision made during cataract surgery and placed into Schlemm’s canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and delivers it back into the bloodstream.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.