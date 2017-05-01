Analysts Anticipate FairPoint Communications Inc (FRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FairPoint Communications Inc (NASDAQ:FRP) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FairPoint Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $0.89. FairPoint Communications reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FairPoint Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FairPoint Communications.

FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm earned $203.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. FairPoint Communications had a net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 627.47%.

FRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FairPoint Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of FairPoint Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-anticipate-fairpoint-communications-inc-frp-will-announce-earnings-of-0-01-per-share.html.

Shares of FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) traded up 0.29% on Monday, hitting $17.10. 48,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.32. FairPoint Communications has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 81,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FairPoint Communications Company Profile

FairPoint Communications, Inc is a provider of data, voice and communications services to business, wholesale and residential customers within its service territories. The Company offers its customers a suite of services, such as Ethernet, Session Initiation Protocol Trunking (SIP-Trunking), hosted Primary Branch Exchange (hosted PBX), managed services, data center colocation services, high capacity data transport and other Internet protocol (IP)-based services over its fiber-based network.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FairPoint Communications (FRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FairPoint Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FairPoint Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.