Analysts Anticipate Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s earnings. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.72. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business earned $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) opened at 50.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

