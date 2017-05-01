Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) opened at 57.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.87 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $73.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.