Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Price

News coverage about Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) has been trending positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) opened at 57.02 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $31.87 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $73.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

