Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.62. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $92.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85 million. On average, analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp to post $0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.01 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) opened at 14.55 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $178.53 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on AP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is engaged in manufacturing and selling specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. The Company operates through two segments: the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment, and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment consists of Union Electric Steel Corporation (Union Electric Steel or UES) and Union Electric Steel UK Limited (UES-UK).

