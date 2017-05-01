Amgen (AMGN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amgen earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 163.32 on Monday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $184.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.15. The business earned $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post $12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.79.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

