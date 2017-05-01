AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is a leading manufacturer of electronic appliances and electromechanical devices. Over the last one year, the stock has underperformed the Zacks Electronic Test Equipment industry. The company’s fourth quarter 2016 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. The company continues to reap the benefits from the execution of its four core growth strategies of operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions. This, in combination with a strong portfolio of differentiated businesses, is expected to help the company post better results, going forward. However, weakness in its balance sheet, integration issues and an overly high goodwill associated with an aggressive acquisition strategy are concerns. Foreign exchange headwinds remain.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AME. Atlantic Securities raised AMETEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) opened at 57.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.11. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $973 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ametek-inc-ame-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Joseph Burke sold 14,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $800,330.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,288 shares of company stock worth $20,068,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 102,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 58.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in AMETEK by 79.4% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.