AMETEK (AME) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) opened at 57.20 on Monday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. AMETEK had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $973 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, VP William Joseph Burke sold 14,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $800,330.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 7,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $417,540.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,288 shares of company stock worth $20,068,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

