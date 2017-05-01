AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media stories about AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 70 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) opened at 82.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a return on equity of 62.44% and a net margin of 0.91%. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post $5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.04 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

In other news, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 9,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $914,443.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,679.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $1,307,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,125,293.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,615,303. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

