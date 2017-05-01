Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 159,898 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $49.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company earned $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ameris-bancorp-abcb-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.