Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerigo Resources (NASDAQ:ARREF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Amerigo Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th.

Shares of Amerigo Resources (NASDAQ:ARREF) traded up 2.1087% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.4697. The stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm’s market cap is $82.05 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/amerigo-resources-arref-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerigo Resources (ARREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.