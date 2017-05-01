American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Stake Held by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works Company were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) opened at 79.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. American Water Works Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business earned $802 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Water Works Company’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Water Works Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.41 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works Company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vetr cut shares of American Water Works Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In related news, SVP Mark F. Strauss sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,009,263.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,831.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

