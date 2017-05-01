American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works Company were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) opened at 79.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. American Water Works Company had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $802 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. American Water Works Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Water Works Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. American Water Works Company’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/american-water-works-company-inc-awk-shares-bought-by-mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vetr upgraded American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.29 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Water Works Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.41 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded American Water Works Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.09.

In related news, SVP Mark F. Strauss sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,009,263.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,831.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.