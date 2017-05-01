American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,250 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 134,290 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of American Software in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) opened at 10.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. American Software has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company earned $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.24%.

In other American Software news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,553.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 34,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $350,546.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,344. Insiders own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of American Software by 7.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of American Software by 253.2% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 27,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

