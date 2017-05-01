American Research & Management Co. Sells 4,529 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) opened at 76.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $84.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/american-research-management-co-sells-4529-shares-of-analog-devices-inc-adi-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Drexel Hamilton increased their price target on Analog Devices to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

In other news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,945 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $451,582.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,047.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $410,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,855 shares of company stock worth $13,453,448 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.