NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stake Raised by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 526.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 38.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 180.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 173.6% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 75,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 57,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 104.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post $2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/american-research-management-co-has-1-575-million-position-in-nvidia-co-nvda-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.03 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $145.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 32,820 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,577,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $4,772,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,751,872 shares in the company, valued at $200,641,900.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,906 shares of company stock worth $32,645,625. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.