Wunderlich Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wunderlich in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wunderlich’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOBC. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands Corp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr lowered American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.24 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,651 shares. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.75.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business earned $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.06 million. American Outdoor Brands Corp had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wunderlich Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/american-outdoor-brands-corp-aobc-rating-reiterated-by-wunderlich-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $8,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $7,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $6,820,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands Corp

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.