NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Reduced by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hays Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hays Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. TNB Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 83,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at 133.56 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $110.49 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.24. The company earned $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.86 per share, with a total value of $497,399.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,694.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,204. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

