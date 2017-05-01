American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquire a diversified portfolio of natural gas midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas through its ownership and operation of gathering systems, processing facilities and pipelines. Its primary assets, which are located in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, provide infrastructure that links producers and suppliers of natural gas to diverse natural gas markets, including various pipelines, as well as utility, industrial and other commercial customers. American Midstream Partners, LP is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. 158,682 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. American Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $777.28 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. American Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -32.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMID. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Midstream Partners by 2,841.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Midstream Partners by 173.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.

