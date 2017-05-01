American International Group Inc (AIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $3.90. American International Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company earned $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.86 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) opened at 60.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $67.47. The firm’s market cap is $59.66 billion.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $72.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

In other news, insider Philip Fasano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $381,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

