American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. American Financial Group has set its FY17 guidance at $6.20-6.70 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.34. The company earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.34%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6.64 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) opened at 97.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $99.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 26,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $2,564,331.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,610.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,935 shares of company stock valued at $25,802,667. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

