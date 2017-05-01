American Express Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

American Express Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. American Express Company has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express Company to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,931 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.19. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company earned $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. American Express Company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,550,337.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,581.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Brennan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.74 per share, with a total value of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Express Company stock. BLS Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,453,000. American Express Company makes up approximately 2.4% of BLS Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Vetr raised shares of American Express Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.04 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $97.00 price target on shares of American Express Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

About American Express Company

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

