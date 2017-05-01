American Express Company (AXP) Issues Earnings Results

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The payment services company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm earned $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. American Express Company updated its FY17 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded down 1.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,313,188 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Express Company’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

In other American Express Company news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 46,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $3,792,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,374,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,550,337.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,581.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in American Express Company by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Express Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in American Express Company by 12.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 price target on American Express Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

