American Capital Senior Floating Ltd (NASDAQ:ACSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) opened at 13.40 on Monday. American Capital Senior Floating has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. American Capital Senior Floating had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that American Capital Senior Floating will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/american-capital-senior-floating-ltd-acsf-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-18th-updated.html.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Capital Senior Floating from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About American Capital Senior Floating

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

Receive News & Ratings for American Capital Senior Floating Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Capital Senior Floating Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.