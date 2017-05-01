American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stake Held by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. continued to hold its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,150 shares of the airline’s stock at the end of the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,529 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,827 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) traded down 1.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. 8,571,002 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 86.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company earned $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post $4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vetr raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $442,399.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,712.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

