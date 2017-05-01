America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $13.00 price objective on America Movil SAB de CV and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr downgraded America Movil SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 60,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) opened at 15.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.70. America Movil SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

