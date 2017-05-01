Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Amedisys had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) opened at 54.20 on Monday. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/amedisys-inc-amed-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $50.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amedisys from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

