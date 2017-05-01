Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) to Hold

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCX. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Albert Fried & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) opened at 59.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.01. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $70.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business earned $729.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 408.71% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post $6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $720,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $69,159,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,434,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,413,000 after buying an additional 628,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,945,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in AMC Networks by 132.0% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 612,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 14.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,005,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,011,000 after buying an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

