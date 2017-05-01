AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark Co. boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from $42.72 to $43.21 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) traded down 1.30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 1,368,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/amc-entertainment-holdings-inc-amc-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron acquired 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,030.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 158.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,403,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after buying an additional 860,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 5,837.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 711,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after buying an additional 631,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 388,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $9,943,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.