Amber Road (AMBR) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) have trended positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amber Road earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amber Road from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amber Road in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) opened at 8.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company’s market capitalization is $221.40 million. Amber Road has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm earned $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amber Road will post ($0.38) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Co Investment 2000 Fund Lp sold 60,004 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $420,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Caldwell sold 582,862 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $4,115,005.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,678. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amber Road (AMBR) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/amber-road-ambr-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-31-updated.html.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.