Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $1,060.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $995.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $948.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $970.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Pacific Crest cut Amazon.com from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $961.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,001.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 2.51% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $948.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459,719 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $881.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $820.12. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $654.00 and a 1-year high of $954.40. Amazon.com also was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 32,866 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 229% compared to the average volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $35.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,365,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 728.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 696,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,899,000 after buying an additional 612,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,357,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,266,213,000 after buying an additional 548,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $373,202,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $335,571,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

