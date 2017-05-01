Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $1,250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target (up previously from $960.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $998.87.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 924.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $881.82 and a 200-day moving average of $820.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.20 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $654.00 and a 12-month high of $949.59. Amazon.com also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 32,866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 229% compared to the average daily volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. The firm earned $35.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post $7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $427,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,357,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,266,213,000 after buying an additional 548,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,317,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,638,846,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,893,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,097,013,000 after buying an additional 198,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,882,808,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,612,703,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

