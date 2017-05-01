Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $1,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $900.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,050.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Pacific Crest cut shares of Amazon.com from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $961.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Benchmark Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,001.78.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 2.51% on Friday, reaching $948.23. 5,459,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $881.82 and a 200-day moving average of $820.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a PE ratio of 178.57 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $654.00 and a 52 week high of $954.40. Amazon.com also saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 32,866 call options on the company. This is an increase of 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $35.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,357,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,266,213,000 after buying an additional 548,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,317,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,638,846,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,893,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,097,013,000 after buying an additional 198,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,882,808,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,612,703,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

