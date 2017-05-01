Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Lowered to Sector Weight at Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest cut shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $961.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $940.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $884.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,001.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 2.51% during trading on Friday, reaching $948.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,459,718 shares. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $654.00 and a 12-month high of $954.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $881.82 and a 200-day moving average of $820.12. Amazon.com also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 32,866 call options on the company. This is an increase of 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $35.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Amazon.com by 43.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

