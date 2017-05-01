Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $970.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities set a $950.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $995.12.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 924.99 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $656.00 and a 1-year high of $949.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $881.82 and its 200-day moving average is $820.12. The company has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.20 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 32,866 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 229% compared to the average daily volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.45. The firm earned $35.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post $7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 44,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

