Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $970.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,003.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.84% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $941.98. 1,591,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $881.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $820.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $654.00 and a one year high of $949.59. The firm has a market cap of $450.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.40 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 32,866 call options on the company. This is an increase of 229% compared to the typical volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.45. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business earned $35.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post $7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

