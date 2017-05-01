Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amarin Co. plc to post $-0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.06 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) opened at 3.16 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $859.71 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amarin Co. plc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amarin Co. plc were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Amarin Co. plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin Co. plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $5.00 target price on Amarin Co. plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin Co. plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Amarin Co. plc Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in lipid science focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of Vascepa segment. The Company’s lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

