Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Raised by Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.3% of Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,254,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 71.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 109.95% and a net margin of 55.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.47%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Altria Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

