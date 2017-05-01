Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Decreased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,370.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 71.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 109.95% and a net margin of 55.31%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post $3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.89 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

