Alphabet’s (GOOG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $880.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Aegis initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $966.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 905.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $663.28 and a 12-month high of $916.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $839.80 and a 200 day moving average of $806.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. The firm earned $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.86, for a total value of $202,364.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.50, for a total value of $3,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,356 shares of company stock worth $202,106,746. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,309,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

