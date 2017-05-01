Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

“We maintain our Outperform rating and raise our valuation range to $1,100-$1,200 from $975-$1,000.  Advertising momentum and share gains continue. Google Sites ex-TAC revenue growth accelerated to 19% year/year from 18% in 4Q, where continued strength of mobile search was called out as a primary driver. Beyond mobile query growth, we believe Google is benefitting from overall improvements to query optimization related to deeper user intent signals. Though Sites TAC as a percent of revenue continues to climb, we believe investors should welcome the growth as evidence that the mobile migration is proving to be a durable driver of Google search gains.”,” Wells Fargo & Co’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $1,032.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Pacific Crest reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $991.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.90% on Friday, reaching $932.82. 2,326,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $641.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $858.22 and its 200-day moving average is $826.55. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $672.66 and a 12 month high of $935.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $0.49. The company earned $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,804,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,354,187,000 after buying an additional 342,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,200,000 after buying an additional 213,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,953,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,076,000 after buying an additional 124,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,505,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,643,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

