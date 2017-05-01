Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $1,075.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating on Alphabet shares and raise our 12-month Price Target to $1,075.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,032.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,090.00 target price (up from $1,011.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Pacific Crest reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $991.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.90% during trading on Friday, hitting $932.82. 2,326,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $641.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $672.66 and a 52-week high of $935.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $858.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $0.49. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post $33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 293,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,318,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 175.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

